Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.
NYSE:SAND opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
