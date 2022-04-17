Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to post $131.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Samsara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.53 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Samsara.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.
Samsara stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 881,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,894. Samsara has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96.
In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
