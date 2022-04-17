Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 3,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.00.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.