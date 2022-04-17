Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.70. 2,434,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

