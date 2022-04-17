Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 1,405,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

