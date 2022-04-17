Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

