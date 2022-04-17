Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. 4,370,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,313. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

