Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,404 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,404 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,584,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.