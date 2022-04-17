Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 75 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,074,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,483. The company has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

