Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.25.

SAFRY stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Safran has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

