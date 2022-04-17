Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives $650.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Safestore stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Safestore has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

