Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock Position Lowered by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 79,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

