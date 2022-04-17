Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.44.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$114.91 and a 52 week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Insiders sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

