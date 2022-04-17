Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) a $563.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $510.17.

Shares of UNH opened at $534.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

