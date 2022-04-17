Rosenblatt Securities Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $267.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $268.00 to $267.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.85.

Shares of CME opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.23. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

