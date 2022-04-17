Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $154.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

