Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.40. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

