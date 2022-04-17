Robonomics.network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $820,074.00 (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $820,074.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for about $10.77 or 0.00026768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00114142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,079,206 coins and its circulating supply is 941,614 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

