Robert W. Baird Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $120.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Courant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

