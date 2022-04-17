Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.06)-($0.53) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $23.1-23.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.44 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,109 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

