Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the lowest is $45.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $181.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is -24.31%.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $11,897,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

