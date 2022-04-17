Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 48.0% in March

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 110,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

NYSE:LEAP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 5,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.