Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ REVH opened at $9.81 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,653 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,881 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

