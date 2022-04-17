ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $914.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $898.00 million and the highest is $932.60 million. ResMed reported sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $234.21. 424,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,279. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

