Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.21) to GBX 550 ($7.17) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of RTOKY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. 27,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,946. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

