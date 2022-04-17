Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Renovare Environmental stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Renovare Environmental has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.