ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $6,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.