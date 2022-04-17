RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.96% of RenaissanceRe worth $230,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.16. 229,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,349. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

