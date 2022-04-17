Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $733.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.40 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.