Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $733.02. 795,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,631. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.40 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.