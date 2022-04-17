Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $733.02. 795,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,631. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.40 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.18.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
