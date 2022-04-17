Reef Market Capitalization Achieves $166.75 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $166.75 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00252280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00103688 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.