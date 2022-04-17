Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.70.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.