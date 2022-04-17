Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Boxlight worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOXL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 633,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.42.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

