Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $763,000 Position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of Harbor Custom Development worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.40. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Harbor Custom Development ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 27.49%.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects.

