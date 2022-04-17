Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,463,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 18,543,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,513,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

