Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,759 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.