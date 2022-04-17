Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,770,000 after buying an additional 306,376 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. 2,802,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,955. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.