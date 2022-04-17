Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,747,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,836. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

