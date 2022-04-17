RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00354840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

