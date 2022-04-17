Raymond James Increases Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$3.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

XEBEF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

