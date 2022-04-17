Raymond James Increases Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$3.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

XEBEF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

