Raydium Achieves Market Cap of $270.02 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $270.02 million and $15.42 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00006737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.19 or 0.07509362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,336.44 or 0.99796510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00052777 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,164,658 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.