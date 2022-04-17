Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.56.

RPD opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

