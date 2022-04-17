Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,666,000. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 597,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

