Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $199,368.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.29 or 0.07599520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,992.48 or 1.00097020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

