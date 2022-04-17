Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.14 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $55.14 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07529636 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.18 or 0.99993971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,253,038 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

