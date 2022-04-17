Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 31,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quotient by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quotient by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quotient by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.