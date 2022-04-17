Quant Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Quant has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $30.77 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $114.36 or 0.00283053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $785.99 or 0.01945483 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

