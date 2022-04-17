Qcash (QC) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (QC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $63.42 million and approximately $86.10 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.77 or 0.07571163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,442.61 or 1.00104768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

