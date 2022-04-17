Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

