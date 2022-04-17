Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.46 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $41,660,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,221,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

